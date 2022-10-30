50/50 Thursdays
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The Tigers moved up to No. 15 from the No. 18 spot, despite having the week off.

Below is the full list of rankings from Sunday, Oct. 30:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

2. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9 USC

10. UCLA

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Illinois

15. LSU

16. Penn State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Wake Forest

21. North Carolina State

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Oregon State

25. UCF

