LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The Tigers moved up to No. 15 from the No. 18 spot, despite having the week off.
Below is the full list of rankings from Sunday, Oct. 30:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
2. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9 USC
10. UCLA
11. Ole Miss
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Illinois
15. LSU
16. Penn State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Wake Forest
21. North Carolina State
22. Syracuse
23. Liberty
24. Oregon State
25. UCF
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.