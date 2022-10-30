FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No spooky weather for Halloween, some showers Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No spooks are in the forecast for Halloween on Monday. With the cold front from a few days ago continuing to pull away, we’ll have an excellent weather day Monday, and an even better night for trick-or-treating. Temps during the day will rise into the mid-to-upper 70′s, with temperatures that fall into the 60′s during the evening with only a few clouds around. So no extra layers are needed this year for Halloween.

We'll have great trick-or-treating weather Monday with few clouds and temps falling into the 60's. (KPLC)

The next weather system will wait until Tuesday to potentially spoil some plans. An upper-level low will slide northeastward across the area, which should bring some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening Tuesday. The greatest chances for rain likely will remain across southern and western portions of the area. In addition, any shows should remain on the lighter side with breaks between them. So Tuesday does not look to be a complete washout, just keep in mind these showers will be around and clouds will help keep temperatures in the low 70′s for highs.

A low pressure system arrives in the area Tuesday, bringing clouds and scattered showers (KPLC)

Afterwards comes a warming trend thanks to high pressure that begins to build over the area on Wednesday. This means highs once again in the mid-to-upper 70′s Wednesday with sunshine returning to the area. Thursday into Friday looks even warmer, with temperatures that could climb above 80 degrees. We should also stay dry during this timeframe, meaning outdoor activities on Friday evening looks like a go. By next weekend, a few isolated showers and storms are possible at this time as south winds could help sneak in some better moisture. Highs once again should be in the low 80′s with otherwise sunny conditions.

As for the tropics, we’re still watching a disturbance in the central Caribbean. It’s become a bit better organized Sunday, and the National Hurricane Center will dub it Potential Tropical Cyclone 19 for the Sunday evening update. A potential tropical cyclone means the system does not yet have a closed center, but is likely to soon develop one. Luckily, it does not appear to be a threat to SW Louisiana at this time. High pressure will develop to its’ North and should steer it west towards the vicinity of the Southern Yucatan Peninsula.

- Max Lagano

