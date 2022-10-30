Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor hosting community coat drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor are partnering to host a community coat drive on November 13.

The coat drive will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 2:00 p.m.

Coats are being collected starting Monday, October 31 during normal business hours.

Coats can be dropped off at Coffee:30, located at 127 W College Street in Lake Charles, and at Lake Street Liquor, located at 4336 Lake Street in Lake Charles.

Suggested donation items include new or gently used coats, new blankets and new gloves.

