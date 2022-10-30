50/50 Thursdays
Alvin Kamara powers the Saints to a victory over the Raiders

Alvin Kamara scores his second TD of the day against the Raiders.
Alvin Kamara scores his second TD of the day against the Raiders.(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara entered today’s contest against the Raiders with zero touchdowns on the season. He left the Dome floor with three TD’s in a Saints win over the Raiders, 24-0.

Kamara scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown, 16-yard touchdown reception, and a 36-yard TD reception. Kamara rushed for 62 yards and had 96 yards receiving.

Andy Dalton went 22-of-30 passing, 229 yards, with two TD passes to Kamara. Dalton got the start at quarterback over a healthy Jameis Winston.

The triumph over Las Vegas ended a two-game losing streak for New Orleans. The Saints improve their record to 3-5 on the season.

The Black and Gold hosts the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night on FOX 8. The pregame show starts at 5:30 with Tailgate.

