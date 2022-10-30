Alvin Kamara powers the Saints to a victory over the Raiders

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara entered today’s contest against the Raiders with zero touchdowns on the season. He left the Dome floor with three TD’s in a Saints win over the Raiders, 24-0.

Kamara scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown, 16-yard touchdown reception, and a 36-yard TD reception. Kamara rushed for 62 yards and had 96 yards receiving.

Andy Dalton went 22-of-30 passing, 229 yards, with two TD passes to Kamara. Dalton got the start at quarterback over a healthy Jameis Winston.

The triumph over Las Vegas ended a two-game losing streak for New Orleans. The Saints improve their record to 3-5 on the season.

The Black and Gold hosts the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night on FOX 8. The pregame show starts at 5:30 with Tailgate.

