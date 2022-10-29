50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022.

Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; exploitation of the infirmed.

James Andrew Needer, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Joshua Allen Wisner, 35, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; criminal trespass.

Darius Jamar Walker, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer, battery of a police officer; obscenity; bicycle violation; interfering with a law enforcement investigation; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Mackenzie Deangelo Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race
The Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA continued their fight against breast cancer by hosting a...
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race
New Rock of Faith church helping those in need
New Rock of Faith church helping those in need
Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles partnered with Crying Eagle Brewery to hold their 34th annual...
Coats for Kids Spooktacular brings in thousands of donations