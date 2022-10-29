SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022.

Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; exploitation of the infirmed.

James Andrew Needer, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Joshua Allen Wisner, 35, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; criminal trespass.

Darius Jamar Walker, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer, battery of a police officer; obscenity; bicycle violation; interfering with a law enforcement investigation; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Mackenzie Deangelo Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.