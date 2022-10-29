Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA continued their fight against breast cancer by hosting a Pinkwood Derby race at American Legion Post 1.

The fun included carnival games, baked goods and of course the derby car race!

Reed Smart, 7, of Lake Charles was the winner of the race.

