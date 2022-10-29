50/50 Thursdays
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race

By Letitia Walker
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA continued their fight against breast cancer by hosting a Pinkwood Derby race at American Legion Post 1.

The fun included carnival games, baked goods and of course the derby car race!

Reed Smart, 7, of Lake Charles was the winner of the race.

For more information on future events, CLICK HERE.

