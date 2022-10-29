Old building becomes a place for a good scare on Broad St.

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Spooky season is almost to an end, but it’s not too late to get a good scare.

A Lake Charles native turned an old building on Broad Street that was once an event center into a haunted house just in time for Halloween.

Two escape room artists created and put up walls in only a week and a half. The 7,200-square-foot space is designed to make sure you get the best scare.

“We’ve worked haunted houses in San Diego and ran the three biggest haunts that there are. We have so much experience and we knew that Lake Charles didn’t have anything like this and said let’s give it a shot!” said creator Carl Abram.

The haunted house is at 2336 Broad St. It’s open every night until Monday from 7 to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.

There will also be a free Halloween event for kids from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.

