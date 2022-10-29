50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale police receive body cameras for first time in department history

By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Thanks to a $25,000 grant, Oakdale police officers now have body cameras for the first time in the department’s history.

“This past legislative session, I was contacted by a local representative, and they asked what my needs were, and I told them body cameras,” Chief Chad Doyle said.

Every officer is equipped with one of these cameras, which are to be turned on when in contact with an individual.

“When a citizen gets a citation, and they come in with a complaint on an officer that the officer was rude or whatever, I’ll be able to review that footage and tell whether the citizen is telling the truth or not and take corrective action on that officer or disprove the citizen’s complaint,” Doyle said.

The district attorney will also be allowed to use the footage for cases that go to trial. Chief Doyle said the department has come a long way in a short time.

“When I came into office, we had no body cameras, no bullet-proof vests,” Doyle said. “We barely had uniforms. Now every officer had uniforms, bullet-proof vests. We have body cameras and new units.”

