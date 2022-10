Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Rock of Faith church hosted a clothing and snack giveaway for the homeless.

The giveaway started at 10 a.m. at Abraham’s Tent in Lake Charles and lasted until 1:00 p.m.

The church also handed out 120 survival bags that contain toiletries and emergency thermal blankets.

