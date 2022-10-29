50/50 Thursdays
LCPD and JDPSO participate in drug take-back day

By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 29 is national prescription drug take-back day.

The Lake Charles Police Department and Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the DEA to collect potentially dangerous controlled substances.

The DEA is encouraging anyone in the community to drop off pills or patches but not liquids or needles.

The service is free and anonymous.

“Make sure no one gets access to prescription medicine especially controlled substances that they could possibly overdose or have some type of reaction to,” Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy, Chris Ivey said.

According to a survey done by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administrations, more than 70 percent of people abusing prescription medicines get them through friends or relatives.

