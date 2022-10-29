Lake Area woman warns pet owners after hawk attack kills her dog

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It is not every day that your dog gets attacked by a hawk, a rare but possible reality residents in Lake Charles have faced, including one woman who experienced the heartache of losing her dog and doesn’t want anyone else to go through the same ordeal.

“It does happen and it will happen again, so everyone needs to be careful and be aware look up in the sky,” Leslie Smith said.

Smith was the owner of a chihuahua that was killed by a hawk earlier this month, and said she still sees hawks circling over her home.

“She ran out and usually returns back home barking either at the front or back door and she never did. That was on a Monday, well unfortunately that Friday, my neighbor across the bayou from me called and said they found her little body floating in the bayou, where you can see the talons had gotten her and dropped her,” Smith.

In Louisiana our largest birds are bald eagles and red tail hawks. Both are tolerant of humans and human activity, which means they are likely to be spotted around rural residential areas.

Wildlife and Fisheries officials said unlike many populations of birds that are declining, these breeds are increasing. Pets getting attacked by one of these birds is a story that local veterinarian Sherwood Gill says is rare but has witnessed with a few of his clients.

“Pets escape all the time and especially the smaller pets, they can get out of fences and things like that, so it could possibly happen more than people realize. I think it is a real threat for a smaller dog or cat about 15 to 20 pounds,” Dr. Gill said.

But Smith’s pet was only eight pounds.

“Everyone told me that she was big enough not to worry that the hawk could not get her, well not true, don’t think that your dog is safe,” she said.

And now she is urging everyone to be mindful by taking the steps to protect your pets.

“My heart has been broke and I just don’t want anyone else to suffer what I have suffered,” Smith said.

Dr. Gill said some preventative measures include always walking your dog on a leash and simple owner diligence.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.