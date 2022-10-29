50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great Halloween weather, rain returns for Tuesday

By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The second half of the weekend will feature a clearing trend beginning to take place, especially along and south of I-10.  The low pressure system that passed through Friday night will continue to move to the east, and allow some sunshine to return to the area.  Some clouds may stick around though for northern portions of the area such as Vernon Parish and northern sections of Beauregard and Allen parishes.  The result Sunday will be temperatures in the low 70′s along and south of I-10, and upper 60′s for areas to the north that may deal with a few more clouds.  Winds will be calmer than they were on Saturday, making Sunday a great day for outdoor plans! 

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Then of course comes Halloween Monday.  Fortunately it looks like the weather this year will give us a treat, not play a trick.  We’ll have sunny skies, high’s in the low-to-mid 70′s, and lows that drop into the 50′s overnight.  So we’ll have fantastic weather for trick-or-treating and won’t have to worry about dressing up in extra layers either!

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Tuesday is when we’ll have some active weather return.  Another low-pressure system approaches from the west and looks to track across the Gulf coast.  This will mean the chance for scattered showers and an embedded thunderstorm with the best chances along and south of I-10.  High pressure moves in for the rest of the work week, drying us out and raising temperatures to around 80 degrees.

In the tropics we have a disturbance in the Caribbean, which the hurricane center gives a 70% chance to develop in the next 5 days.  It is fairly broad though and even if it does develop, it will likely be steered west towards central America, likely not becoming a threat to SW Louisiana.

- Max Lagano

