50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can’t get 1st World Series win

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2022 World Series.(MGN)
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Even with a 5-0 lead, Justin Verlander couldn’t get his first World Series win.

Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth.

Nick Castellanos started Verlander’s downfall with a run-scoring single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the opener.

Verlander was pulled after five innings and didn’t get a decision.

The 39-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two walks in an outing that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Bruce Bochy
Rangers hire 3-time World Series champion Bochy as manager
Houston Astros
Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0
Houston Astros
Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS
Rep. Bennie Thompson
Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar