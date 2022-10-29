50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Deputies say they discovered underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at RV facility

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on...
Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on the property with drugs and weapons.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADDELL, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) – Deputies say a mother and son duo were busted for stealing power for their underground bunker, filled with drugs and guns, right underneath their RV storage facility in Waddell, Arizona, on Tuesday.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies had been investigating the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage for over a year. They said the owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of stealing power from a nearby APS box.

Investigators said they found an underground bunker while they searched the storage facility.

Caption

The bunker had shipping container boxes stacked together to create a three-level building, with a scissor jack elevator and tunnel ladders inside.

Deputies said they found 36 guns, a pound of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, a half-ounce of psychedelic mushrooms and 200 pill capsules.

Investigators also said they found $240,000 in cash and $700,000 worth of gold and silver. The duo were using the stolen electricity to power the bunker, deputies said.

The mother and son were arrested and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal...
The mother and son were arrested and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.(MCSO)

The mother and son were taken into custody and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
Alleged Pelosi attacker posted conspiracy theories
It is not every day that your dog gets attacked by a hawk, a rare but possible reality...
Lake Area woman warns pet owners after hawk attack kills her dog
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, led Bulldogs to ‘80 national title, dies at 90