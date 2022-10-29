50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Coats for Kids Spooktacular brings in thousands of donations

By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles partnered with Crying Eagle Brewery to hold their 34th annual Coats for Kids Spooktacular.

People in the lake area community donated new and used coats that will be given to 10 local charities.

Anyone who donated a coat was given free admission along with a glass, drink token and raffle ticket.

“We have to be able to give back for all the good things we have, we should always give back to our community to help those less fortunate than ourselves and we want to always be good neighbors,” Kiwanis Club Treasurer LaDonna McKnight said.

McKnight said last year they donated over 2,500 coats and this years goal is to give away 3,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

The New Rock of Faith church is hosting a clothing and snack giveaway for the homeless.
New Rock of Faith church helping those in need
New Rock of Faith church helping those in need
New Rock of Faith church helping those in need
Football forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect more rain through very late tonight
Coats for Kids Spooktacular brings in thousands of donations
COATS FOT KIDS