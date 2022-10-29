Coats for Kids Spooktacular brings in thousands of donations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles partnered with Crying Eagle Brewery to hold their 34th annual Coats for Kids Spooktacular.

People in the lake area community donated new and used coats that will be given to 10 local charities.

Anyone who donated a coat was given free admission along with a glass, drink token and raffle ticket.

“We have to be able to give back for all the good things we have, we should always give back to our community to help those less fortunate than ourselves and we want to always be good neighbors,” Kiwanis Club Treasurer LaDonna McKnight said.

McKnight said last year they donated over 2,500 coats and this years goal is to give away 3,000.

