50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Iowa has come to an end.

KCRG reports investigators located the boy’s body Friday night in a pond in Buchanan County.

Officials said the child was reported missing after he was last seen on Friday at about 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his home.

Multiple agencies conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area before confirming the boy’s body was located at about 11:40 p.m. on Friday in a nearby pond.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022
FILE - Gerald Stern speaks to the audience during the National Book Awards in New York...
Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97
President Joe Biden arrives to cast his vote during early voting for the 2022 U.S. midterm...
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms