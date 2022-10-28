USDA to buy $25 million in shrimp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture is purchasing $25 million in shrimp caught in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic.

The purchase will provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry, according to Congressman Garret Graves’ office.

The USDA will use the shrimp for food nutrition assistance programs, according to Congressman Clay Higgins’ office.

The USDA made similar purchases of shrimp in 2020 and 2021. Lawmakers asked the USDA to continue buying the shrimp.

The Southern Shrimp Alliance lauded the announcement.

