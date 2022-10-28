50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

USDA to buy $25 million in shrimp

A boat makes its way out to harvest shrimp on the opening day of the 2011 Mississippi shrimp...
A boat makes its way out to harvest shrimp on the opening day of the 2011 Mississippi shrimp season.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture is purchasing $25 million in shrimp caught in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic.

The purchase will provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry, according to Congressman Garret Graves’ office.

The USDA will use the shrimp for food nutrition assistance programs, according to Congressman Clay Higgins’ office.

The USDA made similar purchases of shrimp in 2020 and 2021. Lawmakers asked the USDA to continue buying the shrimp.

The Southern Shrimp Alliance lauded the announcement.

To read more about the USDA’s purchasing process, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Three arrested for Vernon child abuse.
Third person convicted in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley
City plans to give away native trees as #ReTreeLC moves into Phase II
City plans to give away native trees as #ReTreeLC moves into Phase II
Much needed rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: rain will likely disrupt your Friday plans