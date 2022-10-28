50/50 Thursdays
Touchdown Live Week 9 | Notre Dame Pioneers at Grand Lake Hornets

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Grand Lake, LA (KPLC) -Thursday was senior night in Grand Lake as the Hornets hosted the Notre Dame Pioneers.

The Pioneers received the ball on the opening kickoff, and it didn’t take long for them to find the end zone.

On their first possession, quarterback Aidan Mouton found #6 Grady Faulk for 6. The extra point was good, making the score 7-0 Pioneers. On their next possession, the Pioneers drove towards the end zone again, and it was #7 Jake Brouillette who found the end zone to give the Pioneers a 14-0 lead.

The Pioneers would go on to win big in this district matchup, with a final score of 45-7.

