Teen Report: Newsies preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the first time since COVID closed the curtains of LaGrange’s High School auditorium in March of 2020, students from the Calcasieu Parish District’s Performing Arts Program are ready to take the stage again with “Newsies, Junior.”

Practice for theatre students from LaGrange, Barbe, Sam Houston, and Washington-Marion High Schools is now down to the wire with their first performance only a couple of weeks away.

Barbe theatre director Kelli Cooley says, “I love Newsies! It’s an all-boys cast for the most part in the Broadway production. We’re doing Newsies, Jr. which has a lot more girls in it. They’ve changed a few things around really giving girls a voice in this production that they may not have had in the previous production, but I do like the fact that it’s a boys-heavy show. Boys can do theater. Boys can do a lot of great things and I think people think a lot of times theater is just for girls, and it’s not.”

Caden Hyde is the lead actor in this production and says theatre combines some of the things he loves the most.

“I feel like I can just explore parts of what I want to do better in theater and doing acting and that sort of thing. Plus, I love singing so it’s just another thing to add on top of acting. "

One of the most exciting parts of the production is that it will take place at the freshly rebuilt LaGrange auditorium. After taking heavy damage during the 2020 hurricane season it’s now ready to let students shine in a place they consider their second home.

One of those students, Randilyn Lejune, says it’s great how warm and diverse the Performing Arts Program for Calcasieu is, “It is a really welcoming environment. There’s tons of different kinds of people here. The overall environment of CTA, Calcasieu Theatrical Arts, it’s kind of like a second home.”

Elizabeth Campbell is another student who just like her peers auditioned for her role over the summer and has been practicing ever since.

She says she’s always wanted to be in theatre, “Growing up and watching a theater program with individuals that look like me was just very inspiring and I knew I wanted to go to LaGrange and do theater there.”

LaGrange theatre director Shelly Buller explained how thrilled she was to partner with Cooley’s Barbe theatre program once again after the huge success of their Lion King production in the spring.

“What’s neat about it is our kids wanted to do an older show, their kids wanted to do a younger show, we had a great partnership, so we decided to do it again,” says Buller. “That’s why we’re doing Newsies, to work with the Barbe Theater Program again.”

The production of “Newsies” will kick off Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. with additional performances on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the LaGrange auditorium lobby during school hours or at the door before the show.

