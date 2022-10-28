50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

TDL WEEK 9: Scores and highlights

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Iowa beat St. Louis 29-21 for the District 3-3A title Thursday night in the KPLC Game of the Week.

Tonight’s action continues with nine more games on the schedule.

With the win over the Saints, the Yellow Jackets completed an undefeated run through district. Iowa only has a non-district game with Cecilia left on its schedule.

Click HERE for district standings.

FRIDAY NIGHT

  • E.D. White at Sam Houston
  • Jennings at LCCP
  • New Iberia at Sulphur
  • Hamilton Christian at E. Beauregard
  • Menard at Oakdale
  • DeQuincy at Lake Arthur
  • DeRidder at Rayne
  • Merryville at Basile

THURSDAY NIGHT

  • Barbe 49, Comeaux 12
  • LaGrange 30, Washington-Marion 14
  • Iowa 29, St. Louis 21
  • Westlake 48, Kinder 7
  • South Beauregard 67, Pickering 37
  • Notre Dame 35, Grand Lake 7
  • Eunice 38, Leesville 33
  • Iota 55, Port Barre 6
  • Oberlin 43, Gueydan 7
  • Avoyelles 68, Rosepine 45

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Several local games took place on Thursday night for week nine of high school football.
Thursday Night Football
2022 SWLA Football Standings
2022 SWLA Football Standings
GRAND LAKE
Touchdown Live Week 9 | Notre Dame Pioneers at Grand Lake Hornets
The Iowa Yellow Jackets are off to a red hot 7-1 start to their 2022 season, with a perfect...
TDL Week Nine Game of the Week Preview - Iowa Yellow Jackets