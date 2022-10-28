TDL WEEK 9: Scores and highlights
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Iowa beat St. Louis 29-21 for the District 3-3A title Thursday night in the KPLC Game of the Week.
Tonight’s action continues with nine more games on the schedule.
With the win over the Saints, the Yellow Jackets completed an undefeated run through district. Iowa only has a non-district game with Cecilia left on its schedule.
Click HERE for district standings.
FRIDAY NIGHT
- E.D. White at Sam Houston
- Jennings at LCCP
- New Iberia at Sulphur
- Hamilton Christian at E. Beauregard
- Menard at Oakdale
- DeQuincy at Lake Arthur
- DeRidder at Rayne
- Merryville at Basile
THURSDAY NIGHT
- Barbe 49, Comeaux 12
- LaGrange 30, Washington-Marion 14
- Iowa 29, St. Louis 21
- Westlake 48, Kinder 7
- South Beauregard 67, Pickering 37
- Notre Dame 35, Grand Lake 7
- Eunice 38, Leesville 33
- Iota 55, Port Barre 6
- Oberlin 43, Gueydan 7
- Avoyelles 68, Rosepine 45
