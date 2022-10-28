TDL WEEK 9: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Iowa beat St. Louis 29-21 for the District 3-3A title Thursday night in the KPLC Game of the Week.

Tonight’s action continues with nine more games on the schedule.

With the win over the Saints, the Yellow Jackets completed an undefeated run through district. Iowa only has a non-district game with Cecilia left on its schedule.

Click HERE for district standings.

FRIDAY NIGHT

E.D. White at Sam Houston

Jennings at LCCP

New Iberia at Sulphur

Hamilton Christian at E. Beauregard

Menard at Oakdale

DeQuincy at Lake Arthur

DeRidder at Rayne

Merryville at Basile

THURSDAY NIGHT

Barbe 49, Comeaux 12

LaGrange 30, Washington-Marion 14

Iowa 29, St. Louis 21

Westlake 48, Kinder 7

South Beauregard 67, Pickering 37

Notre Dame 35, Grand Lake 7

Eunice 38, Leesville 33

Iota 55, Port Barre 6

Oberlin 43, Gueydan 7

Avoyelles 68, Rosepine 45

