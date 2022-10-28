50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2022.

Dalton Ryan Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.

Cody Jon Savoy, 26, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000.

Scott Allen Jardneaux, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; contempt of court (2 charges).

Jerome Jones, 40, Duson: Theft under $5,000; identity theft worth $1,000 or more; bank fraud.

Brandon Keith Dyson, 26, Ragley: Trespassing; unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure.

Miguell Zeffrem Guidry, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Leblanc, 44, Lake Charles: Must signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Hunter Allen Hebert, 24, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Gloria Marie Istre, 54, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

