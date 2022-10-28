School bus overturns in East Baton Rouge Parish crash

PORT HUDSON, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders said they were called to the scene of a crash involving an overturned school bus in East Baton Rouge Parish on Friday, Oct. 28.

It happened on Samuels Road at Plains-Port Hudson Road in Port Hudson around 5 p.m.

First responders said they are taking four people, two adults and two children, to the hospital for treatment. They did not yet know the extent of the injuries.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

More information will be released once it’s available.

