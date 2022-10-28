Organization unveils new tool to fight human trafficking in SWLA

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - There is a new weapon in the war against human trafficking in Southwest Louisiana.

The Houston-based organization United Against Human Trafficking (UAHT) has spent a few years developing a tool called The Pathway, and the organization presented it Thursday at United Way of SWLA.

The Pathway is a national online platform that connects victims and survivors of human trafficking to service providers, who can help with homelessness, substance abuse, legal aid and other issues.

UATH says the platform will be a game-changer in the fight against human trafficking.

