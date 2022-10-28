50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Organization unveils new tool to fight human trafficking in SWLA

By Joel Bruce
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - There is a new weapon in the war against human trafficking in Southwest Louisiana.

The Houston-based organization United Against Human Trafficking (UAHT) has spent a few years developing a tool called The Pathway, and the organization presented it Thursday at United Way of SWLA.

The Pathway is a national online platform that connects victims and survivors of human trafficking to service providers, who can help with homelessness, substance abuse, legal aid and other issues.

UATH says the platform will be a game-changer in the fight against human trafficking.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Thursday Night Football
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great evening ahead but rain will likely disrupt your Friday plans
What are your options for disposing of items like furniture and other large items?
Calcasieu Parish, Lake Charles officials explain waste options for debris, large items
What are your options for disposing of items like furniture and other large items?
Calcasieu Parish, Lake Charles officials explain waste options for debris, large items
When we think of police officers, we tend to think of the crimes and violence they deal with...
Kids ‘Shop with a Cop’ in Lake Charles
When we think of police officers, we tend to think of the crimes and violence they deal with...
Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana members 'Shop with a Cop'