McNeese hosts Southeastern Louisiana, looking for first conference victory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Cowboys hosts the Southeastern Louisiana Lions Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium.

McNeese (1-6) may be playing without quarterback Knox Kadum. Backup quarterback, redshirt freshman Ryan Roberts would get the start.

SE LA (4-3) is scouted as the “most athletic team in the Southland Conference,” according to McNeese head coach Gary Goff.

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: 92.9 The Lake

AUDIO: 929thelake.com

Stats: LINK

