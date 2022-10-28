McNeese hosts Southeastern Louisiana, looking for first conference victory
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Cowboys hosts the Southeastern Louisiana Lions Saturday.
Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium.
McNeese (1-6) may be playing without quarterback Knox Kadum. Backup quarterback, redshirt freshman Ryan Roberts would get the start.
SE LA (4-3) is scouted as the “most athletic team in the Southland Conference,” according to McNeese head coach Gary Goff.
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: ESPN+
RADIO: 92.9 The Lake
AUDIO: 929thelake.com
Stats: LINK
