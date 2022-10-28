Lake Area farmers get creative to survive drought

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past several months there has been little to no rain in Southwest Louisiana making it the 46th driest year on record, and according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, putting us in a moderate to severe drought.

It’s these dry conditions that are forcing some farmers to get creative.

Fourth-generation farmer, Kelly Precht, has found a way to create artificial rain to water his fields during the drought.

“I took an old rice field and turned it into a hay field. Me and my brother, years ago, turned it into a hay field. But we left the levies and plowed them down. I’ll literally flood it, and cut the water off, so I have another 30 acres about 40 acres that I now can flood and make it rain,” explains Precht.

By installing pipes at the top of his fields, he says pulling the water out of the ditch by using a diesel engine helps get the water underground for irrigation.

“Not having enough rain affects every aspect of every crop. Whether it’s beans, corn, or cotton, it affects every agricultural product,” says Precht.

He says while wetter weather would be best, artificial rain is the next best thing and at least gives him enough hay to get through the season.

The USDA has also issued more than $35 million in emergency relief program payments to Louisiana’s agricultural producers to help them during the drought.

