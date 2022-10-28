La. Commerce and Industry Board cancels 3 solar contracts, including 1 in Calcasieu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three solar projects in three parishes, including Calcasieu, have lost their tax breaks from Louisiana. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry cancelled their contracts.

Louisiana is generous with its tax breaks to entice industry to build and expand. But the state demands those industries respond timely with certain reports that show those who get the breaks are living up to promises they made.

Chairperson of the Commerce and Industry Board Jerry Jones expressed frustration with a company that received tax breaks for three solar projects.

“Solar panels for this program have come under incredible scrutiny, and this board has come under incredible scrutiny for it. Your company or the company you represent was one of the first one this board stuck its neck out for, and LED stuck its neck out for,” Jones said.

The project in Calcasieu is off Gauthier Road, where bundles of solar panels have been sitting for two years.

Company representative Adrian Bruno tried to address the shortcomings by South Alexander/Joule.

“I am happy to report that all the proper documentation has been filed with LED, and all these projects are back on track and moving forward after all these series of unfortunate events. The exemption is critical to the success of these projects,” Bruno said.

But Louisiana Economic Development officials disagree the proper reports have been filed and the chairman said the company has ignored the reporting requirements and that it’s too little too late.

The board voted to cancel the contracts providing the tax breaks. No word if the company will attempt to appeal.

The Sabine Pass LNG liquefaction plant’s application for tax relief on its sixth train was approved. Cheniere officials said their investment has come to $2 billion in Cameron Parish.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.