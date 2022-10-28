Kids ‘Shop with a Cop’ in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - When we think of police officers, we tend to think of the crimes and violence they deal with every day, but Academy is helping spread a positive outlook on the police force of Lake Charles.

Academy allowed the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana to come in for a shopping spree. Each child was assigned an officer to help them spend their gift cards.

“Well often in our job and the shame of it is, most impacts with police are, when people come across police it’s because maybe somebody’s getting a ticket or somebody’s in trouble or somebody’s going to jail. So any time we can do something like this where none of that’s involved, it’s a positive thing,” said Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell.

The store is also offering military and first responders 10 percent off purchases in-store and online until Nov. 13 as a thank you for their service.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.