Kids pack the stands for McNeese Rodeo School Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University rodeo team put on a show for hundreds of elementary school students Thursday morning for their Rodeo School Day.

This was the Rodeo School Day’s 6th year of inspiring students like 8-year-old Rylan Ortego to consider a professional career in rodeo. After watching all the cowboys showing their skill at riding horses and bulls Ortego says, “I want to get some cows, sell them and buy some more.”

The children’s event was developed so that younger generations who might otherwise only ever hear about rodeos can get an up-close look at one.

Justin Browning is a rodeo coach who explained, “A lot of kids don’t have a chance to ever see one, or let alone, put their hands on a cow or horse. And we wanted to bring that to Lake Charles.”

Browning says it’s also about sharing the history of the business with kids.

That’s something McNeese senior Camryn Duncan is also excited to share as the 2022 goat tier National Champion goat tier, “I’ve rodeoed since I was a little girl. I played other sports in high school and I never found another sport that fulfilled me the way rodeo did and I’m very passionate about it.”

Duncan explained the rodeo is all about believing in yourself and having the right mindset. She says the profession has grown quite a bit in the last decade and can be very lucrative, with some earning up to $150,000 a year.

There will be more than 300 collegiate athletes from 13 colleges and universities at the McNeese Rodeo this year with the McNeese women’s team currently ranking first in the region and the men’s team in third place.

Competition at the rodeo begins on Friday, Oct. 28, and continues through Saturday at the Burton Coliseum on 7001 Gulf Hwy. in Lake Charles.

Tickets are $10 at the gate and free for children 5 and under as well as McNeese students and faculty with a valid ID.

