50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls

This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail...
This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), and 14-year-old Liberty German (bottom right).(WPTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation.

Indiana State Police said Friday in a statement that officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news conference but gave no indication what they would announce regarding the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The state police advisory says the news conference would include officials from State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service and said law enforcement and prosecutors “will not provide a statement prior to the event.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of...
Some job listings will soon be required to show salary range
Hays Middle School Assistant Principal Shauna Zweifel (left) is recovering from surgery after...
It’s a match: Assistant principal donates kidney to 8th-grade teacher
At least six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral in Pittsburgh on Friday,...
6 injured in Pittsburgh shooting outside funeral
A boat makes its way out to harvest shrimp on the opening day of the 2011 Mississippi shrimp...
USDA to buy $25 million in shrimp
The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index says the price for goods and services are up 6.2...
Inflation steady as mortgage rates rise