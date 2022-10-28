FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect more rain through very late tonight

Football forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After southwest Louisiana saw its first round of rain during the morning hours and the lull in the activity in the early to mid-afternoon a line of storms moving our way from Texas should be arriving late this afternoon and evening causing the rain chances to go back up. And while it may not be raining continuously, plan on rain affecting your outdoor plans tonight if you plan to head outside for any length of time. These storms do not look to be severe but could contain some lightning and briefly heavy rain.

More rain during the evening (KPLC)

Saturday is shaping up to be a rather dreary day even as those morning showers move out of the area by the afternoon. That’s because clouds will be pesky hard to get rid of and block the sunshine which means our high temperatures tomorrow will be a tad cooler in the 60s. Clouds will eventually give way to some sunshine by Sunday highs on Sunday in the low 70s, and we are still on track for some nice weather for Halloween on Monday. Highs in the mid 70s with temperatures falling back into the 60s as trick or treaters head out on the streets to gather their candy Monday evening.

Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

Another disturbance will move our way on late Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing another chance of showers to the forecast next week. The next cold front though is going to be delayed by quite some time now the models indicate maybe a front arriving by the end of next weekend. That means as temperatures warm up more next week highs closer to 80 by next Thursday and Friday.

No tropical worries here across southwest Louisiana. There is a tropical disturbance that will be moving across the southeastern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a high chance of tropical formation over the next five days. A general push toward the West into Central America is expected as routes putting it into the Gulf of Mexico appear to be unlikely.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

