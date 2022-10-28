FEMA awards additional $37M for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $37,892,489.72 in federal grant funding as reimbursement for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.
The funding has been earmarked for the following:
- $21,868,471.51 - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for debris removal operations.
- $16,024,018.21 - Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry for emergency protective measures.
