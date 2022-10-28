FEMA awards additional $37M for Hurricane Laura recovery

50/50 Thursdays
FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19-related deaths
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $37,892,489.72 in federal grant funding as reimbursement for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.

The funding has been earmarked for the following:

  • $21,868,471.51 - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for debris removal operations.
  • $16,024,018.21 - Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry for emergency protective measures.

