FEMA awards additional $37M for Hurricane Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $37,892,489.72 in federal grant funding as reimbursement for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.

The funding has been earmarked for the following:

$21,868,471.51 - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for debris removal operations.

$16,024,018.21 - Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry for emergency protective measures.

