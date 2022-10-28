50/50 Thursdays
Development of proposed solar park stalled after permit expires

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are still waiting to find out if a solar company will go forward with plans to put a solar park off Gauthier Road south of Lake Charles. But so far, parish officials say there’s been no activity for a couple of years.

We started looking into the project after a viewer asked us about solar panels stacked in a field.

The landowner brought the proposal before the Calcasieu Planning and Zoning Board in 2018 where a zoning exception was granted. Calcasieu officials said they received no opposition to the project.

Jennifer Wallace, now assistant to the parish administrator, read details to board members.

“If this request is approved, the applicant will lease the land to a power producer, who will sell the power to Entergy. The solar panels will be installed six to eight feet above the ground on I-beams. The panels will rotate throughout the day to follow the sunlight and these people will be about 1500 feet north of Gauthier Road,” she read for board members consideration.

Wallace went on to explain they’d require a privacy fence and more to minimize effects from the facility.

“All exterior lighting would be oriented inward toward the development to minimize intrusion on the surrounding property. A runoff management plan will be required unless appropriate is granted by the division of engineering. And permit approval is subject to the Department of Transportation and Development,” Wallace said.

Sometime later bundles of solar panels appeared in a field off Gauthier Road. But now, residents say they’ve been there more than two years.

Calcasieu Parish officials said they have not heard from the company since 2020 and that Joule’s development permit expired in February 2020.

A spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish says there has been no request to extend the development permit or request a new one. However, the zoning exception remains, so the company could still go forward.

We have tried unsuccessfully reach the company.

Calcasieu Parish is in the process of developing a solar facility ordinance. A public hearing is set for Nov. 15 in front of the Calcasieu Planning and Development Board.

