Crown installed on oil derrick at I-10 Park in Jennings
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Park in Jennings oil landmark was structured and devoted in memory of oil pioneers, and now repairs are complete.
Workers installed the landmark’s crown this morning since parts of the structure were damaged during Hurricane Laura.
The park is now open to the public since being temporarily closed due to the reconstruction of the oil derrick landmark.
