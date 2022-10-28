CPPJ seeking board members to represent low-income residents

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is seeking residents to represent the interests, concerns and needs of low-income residents in four areas.

The Human Services Department advisory board has vacancies for Iowa/Bell City, Moss Bluff/Gillis, Sulphur/Carlyss and Vinton/Starks.

The board meets bi-monthly to assist the parish’s Human Services Department with developing local strategies, projects and activities to benefit low-income residents, according to parish officials. The advisory board also evaluates the department’s program services.

The qualifying and evaluation period is from Nov. 1 to Dec. 16. Residents 18 and over who would like to serve on the board can submit their names to the parish secretary at 1015 Pithon St. in Lake Charles.

Applicants should bring a valid Louisiana ID and submit a petition with at least 25 signatures of people living in the affected, target area of representation.

Petitions must be received by the close of business or postmarked by midnight on Monday, Nov. 21.

Those interested are also encouraged to attend one of two informal meetings which will provide more detailed information, including responsibilities and time commitments, according to parish officials. The meetings are also a good place to ask questions.

The meetings are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10 and Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center (2001 Moeling St., Lake Charles).

Final review of the election process will be presented to the full board for approval and appointment. Officials plan to have the seats filled by Dec. 20.

If no representative participates in the nomination and election process from a certain area, the board will have the authority to designate the area as an at-large area for that term and accept a representative from any area within Calcasieu Parish for that term only, according to parish officials.

For more information, contact Carolyn Savoy at csavoy@calcasieu.gov or 337-721-4030, extension 5040.

