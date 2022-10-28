50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Firefighters rescue deer from sewer

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, they were called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer, WSFA reported.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted in break-in, spokesman says
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk is in control of Twitter; questions remain on what he’ll do with it
Lake Area farmers get creative to survive drought
Lake Area farmers get creative to survive drought
Lake Area farmers get creative to survive drought
Lake Area farmers get creative to survive drought
The persistence of high inflation, near the worst in four decades, has intensified pressure on...
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September