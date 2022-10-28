Calcasieu Parish, Lake Charles officials explain waste options for debris, large items

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many Southwest Louisiana residents are still cleaning up hurricane debris from their homes and yards.

So, what are your options for disposing of items like furniture and other large items?

Calcasieu Parish residents can drop solid waste off at two of the waste convenience centers Thursday through Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“The one on the east side is located off of Swift Plant Road, and then the one on the west side is located in Sulphur off of Post Oak Road. All they have to do is present their ID showing that they are a resident of Calcasieu Parish, and they are able to use these sights free of charge,” said Calcasieu Parish litter manager Wyvette Pryor-Cousin.

Small furniture is picked up on regular trash routes along with bagged or bundled yard waste, and contractors are responsible for disposing of construction material.

Lot clearing and tree trunks can be disposed of by Waste Management for a fee.

“They can also report to us should they see anyone dumping or bringing those items there if those items are located in our right of way. We will then go out there, take a look and pick those items up,” Pryor-Cousin said.

If you are located in Lake Charles city limits, routine trash service will collect household trash - aside from bricks, dirt, wood, and other debris.

“If you have any bulk items like a couple of pieces of furniture, items like that, put those next to the trash can. We have another truck with two guys on the back that will come by and pick those up. We ask that if you have brush, that you cut it into four feet lengths, to feet around and put it to the side. We have an automated cherry picker that will pick those items up,” said Lake Charles Public Works assistant director Jimmy Shallow.

The city asks that construction material and tires are taken to the parishes waste centers.

“If you are having any work done on your home, the contractor is responsible for hauling those items off. A lot of people are putting those to the road. Property standards are coming around and will be issuing citations for those.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is hosting an E-Waste Recycle Drive on Nov. 5. Electronic waste such as TVs, computers, cell phones and other electronics will be accepted from 8 to 11 a.m. at the parish waste centers.

