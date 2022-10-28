Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Ragley has been lifted, according to Beauregard Waterworks District 3.

The advisory affected residents in the following areas:

490 to 2475 Briar Marsh Rd.

Thigpen Rd.

Bob Long Rd.

Levan Haffpauir Rd.

Welcome Rd.

Roberts Rd.

East Newman Rd.

South Newman Rd.

West Newman Rd.

White Oak Rd.

Black Jack Dr.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.