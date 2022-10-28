Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Ragley has been lifted, according to Beauregard Waterworks District 3.
The advisory affected residents in the following areas:
- 490 to 2475 Briar Marsh Rd.
- Thigpen Rd.
- Bob Long Rd.
- Levan Haffpauir Rd.
- Welcome Rd.
- Roberts Rd.
- East Newman Rd.
- South Newman Rd.
- West Newman Rd.
- White Oak Rd.
- Black Jack Dr.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.