50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Ragley has been lifted, according to Beauregard Waterworks District 3.

The advisory affected residents in the following areas:

  • 490 to 2475 Briar Marsh Rd.
  • Thigpen Rd.
  • Bob Long Rd.
  • Levan Haffpauir Rd.
  • Welcome Rd.
  • Roberts Rd.
  • East Newman Rd.
  • South Newman Rd.
  • West Newman Rd.
  • White Oak Rd.
  • Black Jack Dr.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

City plans to give away native trees as #ReTreeLC moves into Phase II
City plans to give away native trees as #ReTreeLC moves into Phase II
Much needed rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: rain will likely disrupt your Friday plans
Teen Report: Newsies preview
Teen Report: Newsies preview
Teen Report: Newsies preview
Teen Report: Newsies preview