Astros’ Valdez vs. Phillies’ Wheeler in World Series Game 2

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2022 World Series.
The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2022 World Series.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Saturday night against Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Valdez, a 28-year-old left-hander, was 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA during the season. He started Game 2 of the Division Series against Seattle and didn’t get a decision, allowing two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and three walks.

Valdez won Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 20, giving up four hits in seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.

He started Games 1 and 5 of last year’s World Series against Atlanta and went 0-1 with a 19.29 ERA and four homers allowed in 4 2/3 innings.

Valdez lasted just two innings in the opener, giving up a leadoff homer to Jorge Soler and an RBI double later in the first to Austin Riley and then a two-run homer to Adam Duvall in the third inning of a 6-2 defeat.

He didn’t get a decision in Game 5, allowing home runs to Duvall and Freddie Freeman and giving up five runs in 2 2/3 innings. Houston rallied from a four-run deficit to win 9-5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

