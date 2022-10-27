Multiple football games moved to tonight due to threat of inclement weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a full schedule of high school football games tonight after multiple games were moved due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night.
There is a chance of widespread rain in the area Friday evening.
Because of the threat of severe weather, Pickering at South Beauregard, Notre Dame at Grand Lake, Iota at Port Barre, Leesville at Eunice, and Oberlin at Gueydan were all moved to Thursday.
Four games were already scheduled for tonight.
WEEK 9 TOUCHDOWN LIVE SCHEDULE
THURSDAY NIGHT
- Comeaux at Barbe
- LaGrange at Washington-Marion
- Iowa at St. Louis
- Kinder at Westlake
- Pickering at South Beauregard
- Notre Dame at Grand Lake
- Leesville at Eunice
- Iota at Port Barre
- Oberlin at Gueydan
FRIDAY NIGHT
- E.D. White at Sam Houston
- Jennings at LCCP
- New Iberia at Sulphur
- Hamilton Christian at E. Beauregard
- Holy Savior Menard at Oakdale
- DeQuincy at Lake Arthur
- Vinton at Welsh
- DeRidder at Rayne
- Merryville at Basile
- Rosepine at Avoyelles
