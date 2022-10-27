50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Multiple football games moved to tonight due to threat of inclement weather

KPLC Touchown Live
KPLC Touchown Live(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a full schedule of high school football games tonight after multiple games were moved due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night.

There is a chance of widespread rain in the area Friday evening.

Click HERE for more from the KPLC First Alert Weather team.

Because of the threat of severe weather, Pickering at South Beauregard, Notre Dame at Grand Lake, Iota at Port Barre, Leesville at Eunice, and Oberlin at Gueydan were all moved to Thursday.

Four games were already scheduled for tonight.

WEEK 9 TOUCHDOWN LIVE SCHEDULE

THURSDAY NIGHT

  • Comeaux at Barbe
  • LaGrange at Washington-Marion
  • Iowa at St. Louis
  • Kinder at Westlake
  • Pickering at South Beauregard
  • Notre Dame at Grand Lake
  • Leesville at Eunice
  • Iota at Port Barre
  • Oberlin at Gueydan

FRIDAY NIGHT

  • E.D. White at Sam Houston
  • Jennings at LCCP
  • New Iberia at Sulphur
  • Hamilton Christian at E. Beauregard
  • Holy Savior Menard at Oakdale
  • DeQuincy at Lake Arthur
  • Vinton at Welsh
  • DeRidder at Rayne
  • Merryville at Basile
  • Rosepine at Avoyelles

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

The St. Louis Catholic Saints are off to their best start to a season in over a decade as they...
TDL Week Nine Game of the Week Preview - St. Louis Catholic Saints
The St. Louis Catholic Saints are off to their best start to a season in over a decade as they...
TDL Week Nine Game of the Week Preview - St. Louis Catholic Saints
vinton forfeit
Vinton forfeits high school football game due to injuries
2022 SWLA Football Standings
2022 SWLA Football Standings