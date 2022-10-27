Multiple football games moved to tonight due to threat of inclement weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a full schedule of high school football games tonight after multiple games were moved due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night.

There is a chance of widespread rain in the area Friday evening.

Because of the threat of severe weather, Pickering at South Beauregard, Notre Dame at Grand Lake, Iota at Port Barre, Leesville at Eunice, and Oberlin at Gueydan were all moved to Thursday.

Four games were already scheduled for tonight.

WEEK 9 TOUCHDOWN LIVE SCHEDULE

THURSDAY NIGHT

Comeaux at Barbe

LaGrange at Washington-Marion

Iowa at St. Louis

Kinder at Westlake

Pickering at South Beauregard

Notre Dame at Grand Lake

Leesville at Eunice

Iota at Port Barre

Oberlin at Gueydan

FRIDAY NIGHT

E.D. White at Sam Houston

Jennings at LCCP

New Iberia at Sulphur

Hamilton Christian at E. Beauregard

Holy Savior Menard at Oakdale

DeQuincy at Lake Arthur

Vinton at Welsh

DeRidder at Rayne

Merryville at Basile

Rosepine at Avoyelles

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.