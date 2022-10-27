50/50 Thursdays
Teams get down and dirty at McNeese’s Oozeball tournament

By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a game like no other where teams put their bodies on the line for Oozeball glory.

McNeese Homecoming festivities continued Wednesday with an intense competition in the mud.

The university had a huge turnout for their annual Oozeball fundraiser.

“We love it, it’s probably my favorite thing to do at McNeese, it’s the best part of Homecoming week because we have the most turnout at this event,” said one oozeball participant.

The fun continues with the McNeese homecoming parade on Thursday, and of course the Homecoming football game on Saturday.

We have a full rundown of “Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming” events HERE.

