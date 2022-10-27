TDL Week Nine Game of the Week Preview - St. Louis Catholic Saints

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic Saints are off to their best start to a season in over a decade as they are 7-1 for the first time since 2010, and they’ve done it against tough competition as well, as they’ve beaten teams like Lake Charles College Prep, and Iota, but now they have maybe their toughest test of the season so far, against the Iowa Yellow Jackets on Thursday.

“Man I’ve got so much respect for Coach Johns and his coaching staff over there, we know they’re a true program, and they do stuff the right way over there, and we’re trying to get on that level, we know they’re number five in 3A right now in the polls and we want to be in that conversation and we know beating teams like that is what it’s going to take to get to the superdome so we just are excited for the challenge, and again focused on us but again this would be a huge win for our community, this program, this school, you know we’re just very excited " said St. Louis head coach Brock Matherne.

St. Louis has been featured in Touchdown Live’s Game of the Week now twice over the past three weeks as they were featured for their game against Lake Charles College Prep as well, a game they would go onto win 23-13. Two weeks ago Coach Matherne continued to repeat the saying “It’s about us, not them” and two weeks later that saying has brought them from 5-1 to 7-1, and Coach Matherne is hoping it brings them several more wins as well.

“Man we’re in a good position, we’re right where we want to be, like I’ve told our kids, we haven’t talked about district championships, we haven’t talked about the implications of this game, we talk about you know what we need to do to put us in a great position to get to our ultimate goal, and this game is a huge game for power points reasons, for seeding in the playoffs, to put us in a position to get to the superdome” said Coach Matherne.

St. Louis will take on the Yellow Jackets on Thursday, at Sulphur.

