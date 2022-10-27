TDL Week Nine Game of the Week Preview - Iowa Yellow Jackets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets are off to a red hot 7-1 start to their 2022 season, with a perfect district record of 5-0. However, on Thursday night the Yellow Jackets will take on a tough opponent in the St. Louis Catholic Saints, who are also 7-1 with a perfect district record as well.

However, as for what has gone so well for his team this season, this is what Iowa head coach Tommy Johns had to say “I think consistent play, you know, over the course of the last, especially three to four weeks, we’ve been playing better offense and defense, and you know, special teams has picked up also, but that’s what it takes to win in this district week in and week out, and that’s what we try to communicate to our kids all the time is effort and execution, and up to this point we’ve been able to do that.”

The game between Iowa and St. Louis is set to take place on Thursday night, giving both teams a short week, leading up to likely their biggest game of the season, which impacts their preparation. “Trying to, you know, it’s a short week so, trying to focus, and we kind of have that gray area of having enough practice time, but not overdoing it, coming off of a big win, and a short week, our guys have been pretty focused and, I don’t think you’d have to motivate either team right now to go out there and play tomorrow” said coach Johns.

As for the Yellow Jackets’ opponent on Thursday night, coach Johns respects the season coach Brock Matherne and the Saints have had so far, and acknowledges that Thursday night’s game won’t be an easy one.

“Well it’s another tough opponent you know, St. Louis has got a lot of weapons on offense, and it all starts with the quarterback, he can run and throw, and they’ve got two or three great receivers, they’re playing solid on defense right now too, obviously the kicking game is always going to be top notch over there, their coaches do a great job with all those kickers and things so, they flip the field on you and put you in some bad spots, we’re going to have to be on our a-game for sure” said coach Johns.

You can catch all the action from the St. Louis vs. Iowa game, plus many others on Friday night at 10:00 on Touchdown Live.

