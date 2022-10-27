50/50 Thursdays
SWLA first responders honored with appreciation lunch

By Joel Bruce
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Faith Bible Church honored over 600 first responders from around Southwest Louisiana with an appreciation lunch Thursday.

Police officers, EMS workers, and anyone else who normally is the first to respond on scene of violence, fire or natural disasters were invited.

“Since tomorrow is National First Responder Day, we know that it is quite a bit of difficulty that many of the first responders go through. They sacrifice much to serve our community, so we just wanted to give back,” said Faith Bible Church Pastor Bart Leger.

While our camera was there, they had already served over 200 meals, preparing for a total of 650. Some ate lunch at the church, and others brought the meals back to their offices.

