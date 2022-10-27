50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 26, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 26, 2022.

Heather Renee Young, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution; possession of marijuana.

Anthony Shawn Primeaux, 40, Dry Creek: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps.

Donald Ray Louviere Jr., 40, Longville: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Justin Cory Jennings, 38, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

William Alexander Parker, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; domestic abuse.

Jason Scott Hutchinson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Arthur Dorain Deville, 50, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles.

Perry Allen Green, 63, Maddisonville, KY: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Jerlyn Lakisha Wright, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; child endangerment.

Joseph Albert Ripley, 36, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Tommie Terrell Fontenot, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; burglary; theft under $5,000.

Meagan Nicole Jordan, 22, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $25,000; theft under $1,000.

Catharine Danielle Bass, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; trespassing.

Derrick Dewayne Sampract Jr., 26, Glenmorra: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; switched license plates.

Michael Glenn Ezell, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Michael Wayne Weatherall, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

