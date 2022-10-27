SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 26, 2022.
Heather Renee Young, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution; possession of marijuana.
Anthony Shawn Primeaux, 40, Dry Creek: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps.
Donald Ray Louviere Jr., 40, Longville: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Justin Cory Jennings, 38, Lake Charles: Trespassing.
William Alexander Parker, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; domestic abuse.
Jason Scott Hutchinson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.
Arthur Dorain Deville, 50, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles.
Perry Allen Green, 63, Maddisonville, KY: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.
Jerlyn Lakisha Wright, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; child endangerment.
Joseph Albert Ripley, 36, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.
Tommie Terrell Fontenot, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; burglary; theft under $5,000.
Meagan Nicole Jordan, 22, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $25,000; theft under $1,000.
Catharine Danielle Bass, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; trespassing.
Derrick Dewayne Sampract Jr., 26, Glenmorra: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; switched license plates.
Michael Glenn Ezell, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Michael Wayne Weatherall, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
