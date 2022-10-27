50/50 Thursdays
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA compete in lip sync battle for breast cancer research

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Throughout October, the Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA are continuing to support the fight against breast cancer.

They held a lip sync battle at Crying Eagle Brewery Wednesday night, raising money for breast cancer patients and research while having a great time.

In addition to fundraising, the group spreads awareness that early detection saves lives.

As of Wednesday night, the local ambassadors have raised $208,000 of their $250,000 goal for the end of the month.

Grant Navarre is among the national top 10 ambassadors, with over $120,000 raised.

You can support the campaign HERE.

