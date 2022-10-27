Powerball reaches $700M, 5th highest jackpot in its history

50/50 Thursdays
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.

It’s also the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time.

Powerball says the cash value of the prize will be about $335 million.

The next drawing will be Wednesday night at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Tickets are $2 per play.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Throughout October, the Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA are continuing to support the fight against...
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA compete in lip sync battle for breast cancer research
The Lake Area is packed with fun Halloween activities this week.
Kids enjoy trunk-or-treat at Enos Derbonne Sports Complex
Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City