Officials investigating helicopter crash near Morgan City

(WTOC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Bell 407 helicopter crashed near Morgan City Wednesday, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Coast Guard officials confirm they are searching the area of the crash and expect to release more information soon.

Several state news organizations are reporting the crash happened in the Gulf of Mexico.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

