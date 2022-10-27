50/50 Thursdays
Oberlin family picking up the pieces after EF2 tornado damages home

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - While there were thankfully no injuries reported when a tornado touched down in Oberlin on Tuesday, the storm left damaged buildings and trees in its wake.

Mike Manuel says he was lucky during the 2020 hurricane season. But this time his luck ran out, “Delta and laura came through and didn’t hurt none of these buildings. This thing, in less than a minute, destroyed everything.”

The EF2 tornado touched down around 4:35 a.m. hitting Manuel’s mother’s home.

He says the storm caused a tree to fall through the kitchen while she was sleeping just 30 feet away.

“The first thing we did, not knowing if the rain was going to continue, we took every bit of furniture that was in mom’s house and moved it to my shop. The house is destroyed, it’s finished, and we didn’t want her furnishings to get more damaged and to lose more than she’s already lost.”

The storm knocked out the power, snapping trees as it moved before vanishing almost as quickly as it appeared.

The Manuel family spent the rest of the afternoon cleaning out the damaged home and cutting down some of the trees.

“Mom’s 79 years old. Between me and the brothers and sisters, we’ll figure out what we’re gonna do to replace this and take care of her.”

Experts say it’s important to remember to take tornado watches and warnings seriously. While a Tornado Warning is in effect you should always try and get to a secure area away from windows, preferably in the innermost room of the building.

When cleaning up afterward, remember to wear shoes with hard soles and thick pants as there’s no telling what kind of debris might be scattered through the area.

