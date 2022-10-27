Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165.

Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left, improperly tinted windows, and having an expired license plate.

According to Louisiana State Police, 50-year-old bicyclist Taurus McQuarn was hit by a vehicle driven by Jordan just south of Alexandria. McQuarn was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene. State police said Jordan fled the scene after the crash, but was located later that evening.

Thursday in court, Jordan changed her plea, pleading guilty to negligent homicide. As a result, all other charges were dismissed by Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall. Jordan was represented by Mike Small. She will be sentenced by Judge Greg Beard on November 30.

This is not the first time Jordan has been involved in a fatal accident, according to authorities. On November 7, 2012, Jordan, who was 19 at the time, struck and killed Jacob Simpson, 15, on U.S. 165 at C. Walters Road. The report said Simpson was riding a bicycle in the left northbound lane when Jordan’s northbound vehicle collided with him.

