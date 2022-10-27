50/50 Thursdays
New healthcare facility coming to Allen Parish

By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Construction has started on a three-phase health care facility in Allen Parish. It’s something some said is long overdue in the community.

“So, this is going to bring services that our community hasn’t had in a while,” said Kinder resident Sadie Lantron. “People will not have to leave town for these services. It’ll be right here, and you’ll be taken care of by people that are from this community.”

It essentially replaces the current facility, bringing back surgical suites, an operating room and other services that haven’t been offered in several years.

“We’ll add back a G.I. [gastrointestinal] suite,” Allen Parish Community Healthcare CEO Jackie Reviel said. “We will also add back a new radiology department, a new lab department, a new pharmacy department, and for the first time, we’ll be building an E.R. that is equipped as an E.R. for this community.”

Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held, marking the first phase of construction. Phase one is expected to be complete in roughly 18 months, costing $17 million.

“We’ll have better imaging, radiology. We’re adding mammogram back to the area. We are going to have a full-service lab, and also, we’ll have a pharmacy here, as well. So, it’s going to add a lot of services back to the community that are much needed,” Reviel said.

All three phases of the project are expected to take approximately five years.

